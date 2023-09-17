ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Jury selection in the Kelvin Vickers trial begins Monday morning in Monroe County Court.

The 21-year-old from Boston is accused of killing Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz and injuring Mazurkiewicz’s partner, Officer Sino Seng, amid a marijuana turf war last summer.

A 15-year-old girl was also hit by a stray bullet.

Officers Mazurkiewicz and Seng were in an unmarked police van as part of a surveillance detail watching for potential retaliation when they were shot.

Investigators said police found Vickers hiding in a vacant home near the scene.

District Attorney Sandra Doorley, in her weekly newsletter on Friday, notes the trial is expected to last about four to five weeks once underway.

Vickers is facing murder, attempted murder and weapons charges, along with arson.

Doorley also states the prosecution will argue Vickers is responsible for the murder of MyJel Rand and Richard Collinge who were killed in a triple-shooting that left a third man injured hours before the Bauman Street shooting.

The two other suspects in that triple-shooting will be tried at a later date.

News 8 will be in the courtroom when jury selection begins Monday morning at 9:30 and will keep you updated throughout the trial online and on-air.