ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A motor vehicle accident involving three cars in the area of East Main Street and Goodman Street left one man injured, according to the Rochester Police Department.

According to RPD, a 2008 Ford, a 2020 Ford pick-up truck, and a Honda van were involved in the accident, however, it’s currently unclear how the accident was caused.

The driver of the pick-up truck — a man in his 50s — was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

RPD said the driver of the 2008 Ford — a man around in his 20s — complained of pain, but refused to be taken to a hospital. The man in his 50s who was driving the van was uninjured.