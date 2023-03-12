ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Three suspects were taken into custody Saturday following an attempted robbery of three individuals outside of a church, according to the Rochester Police Department.

On Saturday at about 5:15 p.m., RPD officers responded to the area of Primrose Street and Flower City Park for the call of a physical altercation.

RPD says as a 69- and 75-year-old couple were leaving a church parking lot, three suspects ran up to the couple’s car to block it, and began to hit it.

Another person leaving the church parking lot observed what was happening and intervened.

The three suspects then began to attempt to rob that person, but were not able to get any property and left the scene.

RPD adds there are no reported injuries at this time. The suspects were located by police and the investigation remains ongoing.