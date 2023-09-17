ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester teen is recovering after being shot on Flower Street Sunday evening, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Rochester police responded to the area of Avenue A and N. Clinton Avenue just before 9:15 for reports of a person shot.

When officers arrived on scene, they found an 18-year-old Rochester man who had been at least once in the lower body.

The teen was taken to Strong Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators say the shooting happened on Flower Street.

Police are still working to learn the circumstances that led up to the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.