ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police have charged a teen with murder in connection to a February shooting on Alphonse Street, according to the Rochester Police Department.

On the afternoon of February 2, Suade McKnight was shot and killed while inside a drug house at 391 Alphonse Street.

According to the Rochester Police Department, McKnight was inside of the location when multiple suspects came into the house. Officers say it is suspected they came into the drug house to rob it.

After McKnight was killed, 18-year-old Brandon Williams was found on Remington Street. Police say he was shot.

Throughout an investigation, evidence was uncovered by Major Crime’s investigators that was presented to a Grand Jury by the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office. The Grand Jury issued an unsealed indictment warrant.

As a result of this, Williams was charged with murder in the second degree, and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree. Rochester police say Williams was 17 years old at the time of the murder.

Williams was located by the United States Marshal’s Violent Felony Fugitive Task Force Wednesday in Rochester and was taken into custody. He was arraigned Thursday afternoon and is scheduled to appear in court again on September 13 for a juvenile review.