ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester teen and Syracuse man were taken to the hospital after a shooting in the area of Conkey Avenue and Avenue D, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Rochester police responded to the area at around 2 a.m. Saturday for the report of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers found a 42-year-old Syracuse man inside a vehicle suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

During RPD’s investigation, a 16-year-old Rochester female was found. Investigators say at this time, it is believed that during the incident, the teen was struck at least once in the upper body by a stray bullet while she was sitting in a nearby home on Conkey Avenue.

Both victims were taken to area hospitals, according to RPD, for non-life-threatening injuries. Officers say the investigation is ongoing. No suspects are in custody at this time.

RPD asks anyone with information to call 911.