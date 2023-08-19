ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A stolen vehicle crashed into a fence Saturday morning following a police chase, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Police say the chase began on Bartlett Street just before 3 a.m. Saturday.

Officers say the vehicle involved in the chase was identified as a stolen vehicle in a gunpoint robbery that happened earlier Saturday morning on W. Broad Street.

According to RPD, the vehicle crashed into a fence on Dr. Samuel Mcree Way and Ford Street, ending the pursuit.

The driver was taken into custody after a short chase. No one was injured, and no other accidents were caused as a result of the chase.

Rochester police say charges are pending as their investigation into the incident continues.