ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It was four years ago when Rochester Police Officer Manuel Ortiz lost his life. And Saturday, the community held a blood drive in his memory.

Officer Ortiz was on his way to work when he accidentally shot himself in the leg and crashed his car. This was November of 2019.

Since then, his sister, Rose Mary Villarrubia-Izzo, has been hosting these blood drives with the American Red Cross in his honor. She says he was always heavily involved with the red cross and their mission to save lives.

“With the shortage that’s going on now, today it could be me, tomorrow it could be you. Nobody knows, or our loved ones,” Villarrubia-Izzo said. “But, if blood is needed at a hospital and we have a shortage and we don’t have it, we might lose a loved one. So, we never know whose life we’re saving. And with one donation you’re saving three lives.”

This is the third annual blood drive in honor of Officer Ortiz.