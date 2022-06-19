ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officers with the Rochester Police Department said they were alerted to possible gunshots in the area of Frost Avenue and Rugby Avenue following reports of people shooting at a passing car.

Officers said they found evidence of shots fired on arrival but found nobody that said they were shot at and they didn’t locate a vehicle.

Officers said there were no reported injuries and the area is open to traffic. The investigation is still underway and anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.