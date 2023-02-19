ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Shots were fired Sunday morning at a side-by-side house on Cedarwood Terrace, following a similar incident Friday morning in the same area.

At 5:30 a.m. Sunday morning, RPD officers who were patrolling in the Goodman section say they heard gunshots several blocks from their location.

Immediately following the heard gunshots, officers received a ShotSpotter activation for the area of Kingston Street and Cedarwood Terrace. Upon their arrival, they found evidence that shots had been fired in that area.

Additionally, a house with one adult and two children under seven years old in the 200 block of Cedarwood Terrace was shot at. No occupants were injured.

Friday morning, RPD is investigated an occupied residence after it was struck by multiple gunshots on Cedarwood Terrace near Kingston St.

The RPD says this was the same structure, which is a side-by-side house was shot in both of these incidents.

No suspects are in custody at this time, and anyone with information is asked to call 911.