ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A woman crashed into a tree Monday morning after her car was struck from behind, the Rochester Police Department (RPD) reported.

The RPD says they responded to the intersection of Hudson Ave and Berlin St. before 9 a.m. for the report of a motor vehicle into a tree.

Following their investigation, the RPD revealed a 45-year-old female Rochester resident was driving northbound on Hudson Ave, when her vehicle was struck from behind by another vehicle.

Officers say the impact of the crash caused the woman to lose control of her vehicle and it crashed into a tree. The woman was not injured in the accident, according to RPD.

The RPD says the vehicle that crashed into the woman fled the scene. They add this is an ongoing investigation.

