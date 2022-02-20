ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A 35-year-old woman from Rochester is recovering after being stabbed Saturday evening on Durnan Street near North Street in Rochester.

Upon their arrival, officers with the Rochester Police Department say the victim was stabbed at least one time in her upper body. AMR took the victim to Strong Memorial Hospital.

According to authorities and medical personnel, her injuries are non life-threatening.

“During the preliminary investigation, a person of interest in the assault was located and detained,” the RPD said. “There is no cause for concern for the general public at this time regarding this incident.”

The RPD is continuing to investigate this incident.

Anyone with further information is asked to call 911.