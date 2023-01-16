ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A woman was stabbed Monday morning during a robbery on Lyell Ave and Avery St., according to the Rochester Police Department (RPD.)

Officers say they responded to the area of Lyell Ave and Avery St. just before 1:45 a.m. for the report of a robbery and a person stabbed.

Upon their arrival, RPD officers say they found a 29-year-old female city resident who was suffering from a very minor stab wound to the lower body.

The RPD says the female was taken to Strong Hospital where she was treated for her non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the RPD, their investigation revealed that the woman was voluntarily engaging in illegal activities when a man she was with took out a knife and demanded property.

They add that at some point during the robbery, the suspect did manage to stab the woman before leaving the scene.

The RPD asks anyone with information to call 911.