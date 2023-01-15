ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A woman was taken to the hospital Sunday morning after being stabbed, according to the Rochester Police Department.

At around 8:30 a.m., Goodman Section Officers, according to the RPD, responded to the Fernwood Park Apartments on Waring Rd for the report of a person who had been stabbed.

Upon their arrival, officers located a 48-year-old Rochester woman who had been stabbed in the upper body.

She was transported to a local hospital, where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The RPD says no suspects are in custody at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.