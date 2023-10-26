ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is warning the public about a scam regarding listings on Craigslist.

The posts pertain to apartments for rent. Those who are posting the apartments for rent are properties they do not own and have no connection to.

The scammers claim to be out of town, according to police, and offer to overnight their apartment keys once they receive money deposited into an account, or through money order.

Photo identification is also provided for who they claim to be, and provide written lease to the renters by email.

Police urges users to not fall victim to the scams by not renting an apartment from anyone who claims to own or manage the apartment, and who does not offer to meet you at the location.