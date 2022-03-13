ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating a double-fatal shooting that took place overnight Sunday on State Street near Jay Street in Rochester.

When officers arrived to the scene it was shortly before 2 a.m. Upon their arrival, officers located one victim and say he was a man in his 20s who had been shot at least one time.

AMR took the man to Strong Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The RPD say private vehicles took three additional shooting victims to Strong Memorial Hospital. Officers say one of the victims is a man in his 30s and he, too, died from his injuries.

“The remaining two victims, both males in their 20s, are in stable condition at Strong Hospital,” the RPD said.

Police do not have anyone in custody and they ask anyone who has further information to call 911.

The following roadways will be closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic:

State Street, between Brown Street and Lyell Avenue

Vincent Street, between State Street and Lyell Avenue