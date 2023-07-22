Editor’s note: The full media briefing is available in the web player at the top of this page.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department held a media briefing Saturday afternoon in regard to three fatal shooting Friday, as well as an arrest made from a February homicide.

One teen dead, one injured following shooting involving stolen vehicles:

At around 11 p.m. Friday, RPD says a 15- and 16-year-old arrived at URMC sustaining gunshot wounds.

The 16-year-old sustained non-life-threatening injuries to the torso and was discharged to the hospital.

The 15-year-old sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the torso and upper body. The teen underwent emergency surgery, according to police, and died two hours later.

RPD says they learned during their investigation that the two teens, as well as another non-injured victim, were driving around the area of Jefferson Avenue and Flint Street in a stolen vehicle.

Video obtained by Rochester police showed the stolen vehicle, as well as another vehicle, circling the area. Police say at some point, shots were fired and struck the two teens inside one of the vehicle.

Officers say at this time, they are unable to determine if the shots came from another vehicle, or a person standing on the street.

RPD says one of the two individuals inside the stolen vehicle containing the deceased are charged with being in possession of the stolen car. One of the two were remanded to the Rush Juvenile Detention Facility.

Rochester police note this person charged was out of custody for a previous stolen vehicle charge, and an active warrant for not showing up to a scheduled court date for an appearance ticket, at the time of Friday’s incident.

The investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with information or video is asked to call 911.

Arrest made in Denver Street homicide:

Following this, Rochester police provided an update in an arrest made in a homicide on Denver Street in February.

On February 18, officers with the Rochester Police Department say they responded to a 911 caller at the 300 block of Parsells Ave just before 9:30 p.m. reporting a man knocked on their door saying he was shot.

Officers say they located 35-year-old Jermaine Wilkins suffering from at least one gunshot wound to his upper body. He was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Wilkins, according to the RPD, was shot while walking in the 200 block of Denver Street and ran to the house on Parsells Ave after he was shot.

Police say hours prior to this incident, a vehicle was driving down Scio Street and stopped in front of School No. 25. A passenger then got out of the car and fired multiple gunshots from a 9mm handgun at a man walking down the sidewalk.

RPD says the man being shot at, and people in the immediate area, were not hit.

According to investigators, the individual who fired the gunshots on Scio Street and later that evening near Parsells Avenue was 17-year-old Rochester resident Kyelon Marbury.

Police say members of the United States Marshals Violent Felony Fugitive Task Force was tasked with locating Marbury. RPD says he was tracked to a hotel in Henrietta, where he was taken into custody by members of the Task Force, along with the RPD SWAT Team.

Marbury was charged with the following:

Murder in the second degree for killing Jermain Wilkins

Reckless endangerment in the first degree

Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree for shooting a 9mm handgun on Scio Street

Marbury was arraigned in Monroe County Court and remanded no bail, no release. He was transported to the Monroe County Children’s Facility in Rush, according to RPD. Police say additional charges against Marbury may be presented to a Monroe County Grand Jury.

RPD asks anyone who may have been victimized by Marbury or has witnessed him committing additional crimes to contact the Major Crimes Unit at (585) 428-7157. Police say there are still ongoing investigations into multiple incidents.

Victim Identities:

Rochester police identified two individuals in two separate events:

On Friday at around 6:20 p.m., 48-year-old Todd Jones was shot multiple times in the 700 block of N. Goodman Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said Jones was standing at the corner of the two streets when a suspect approached Jones, pulled out a gun, and shot him multiple times for unknown reasons.

Officers were called to Whitney Street around 6:30 p.m. Investigators said they found the body of 38-year-old Constance Henry.

RPD says Henry suffered trauma to her upper body and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the residence where they responded was a multi-unit house.