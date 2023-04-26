ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder after a woman was set on fire inside an apartment on Jefferson Avenue.

Officers said that 38-year-old Fantasia Stone was intentionally set on fire during an argument inside the apartment. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was alleged that 53-year-old Troy Parker, who was an acquaintance of Stone, doused her with an accelerant before lighting her on fire. Investigators said Stone was alive when this happened.

“It’s vicious, it’s an act of savagery,” said Captain Frank Umbrino. “To douse somebody with an accelerant and then to light her on fire. There’s no other way to describe it except an act of savagery.”

Parker was arrested by the US Marshals Task Force and he was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree arson. He was arraigned at Rochester City Court Wednesday morning. Parker’s next court appearance is Monday, May 1, 2023.

The fire also caused damage to the building.

Police said that the fire that occurred the day after Stone’s death was confirmed to be arson and is still being investigated.