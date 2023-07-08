ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A vehicle that was reported stolen crashed into a home on Westfield Street Saturday morning, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Officers arrived on scene just after 10 a.m. where they say the vehicle collided and came to rest against a house. RPD says the home was occupied at the time of the crash, but no occupants were injured.

A preliminary investigation by RPD revealed the vehicle had been reported stolen. Officers say after the collision, those who were in the vehicle fled the scene.

RPD asks anyone with information to call 911.