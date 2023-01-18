ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Kia, later revealed to be a stolen vehicle, crashed into two parked cars Tuesday night, according to the Rochester Police Department.

RPD officers responded to the 100 block of Vassar St near the time of 11:45 p.m. for the report of a motor vehicle accident.

Upon their arrival, officers located a Kia and two additional vehicles with damage.

According to the RPD, the Kia was traveling southbound on Vassar St when it crashed into two parked and unoccupied cars. They add those who were in the Kia left the scene and have not yet been located.

The RPD says the Kia involved in the incident was a stolen vehicle, and no one in the accident was injured.

The RPD asks anyone with information regarding either the accident or the stolen vehicle to call 911