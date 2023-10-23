ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating a double shooting that occurred on Ellison Street Monday afternoon.

Officers told News 8 that two men in their 30s were shot in their upper bodies. One arrived at Rochester General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the other was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

Rochester police are working to determine what happened in the incident and are asking anyone with information to call 911.

Stay with News 8 WROC as we continue to update this developing story.