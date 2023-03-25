ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — No one was struck following shots fired at a home Saturday morning on Saint Paul Street, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Rochester police say they responded to the 1700 block of St. Paul Street shortly after midnight for the report of shots heard.

Upon their arrival, RPD officers found that shots had been fired, but no one was found to be struck.

The area was closed while RPD conducted an investigation, but has since reopened.

RPD asks anyone with information to call 911.