ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man is expected to survive after he was rushed to surgery following a shooting on Lake Ave. Tuesday evening, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Rochester police say they responded to the 700 block of Lake Ave. just before 10:30 p.m. for the report of a person shot. When they got to the scene, officers say they located a 24-year-old Rochester male who was shot at least one time in the upper body.

The man was taken to Strong Hospital, where he was rushed into surgery. After a three-and-a-half hour, police say the victim is currently in stable condition, and is expected to survive.

RPD says the circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.