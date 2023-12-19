ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department will be providing resources in an effort to help find missing children.

RPD said that they have partnered with the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE) to distribute Child Identification Kits to the community.

These kits have tools like an Inkless Fingerprinting Kit, Medical Information and DNA section, and identification information for children. The kits are meant to be stored somewhere safe in your home in case your child goes missing.

According to RPD, less than 2% of parents have a copy of their child’s fingerprints. In addition, over 70 million of these kits have been distributed across the country.

“Should something happen to your child, you’re not trying to accumulate all that information later,” said RPD Captain Greg Bello. “You’re not trying to find a picture and struggling to find a recent picture of your child, you’re not struggling to find their medical records, their dental records, things along those lines when time is of the essence.”

The following locations offer these kits:

Public Safety Building on Exchange Boulevard.

Northwest Quadrant Neighborhood Service Center on Dewey Avenue.

Northeast Quadrant Neighborhood Service Center on Norton Street.

Southwest Quadrant Neighborhood Service Center on Genesee Street.

Southeast Quadrant Neighborhood Service Center on North Goodman Street.

Parents looking for more information on these kits can do so on the National Child ID Program’s website.