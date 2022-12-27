Officers with the Rochester Police Department are on scene at Roth Street (News 8 WROC Photo)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating after a total of 10 vehicles were stolen three different locations overnight, ending with a crash on Roth Street Tuesday morning.

According to investigators six vehicles were stolen from A-1 Auto Repair on North Goodman Street sometime overnight, after at least one person broke into the business to get keys from inside.

Police say three vehicles were stolen from Redline Transmission on Atlantic Avenue during that same time period. They say one or more people broke into that business to get keys to the vehicles as well.

Just after 7:00 a.m. Tuesday, police were called to East Main Street after someone pulled a man out of his vehicle and drove away, hitting the victim. He was treated at Strong Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Around 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, police discovered the East Main Street vehicle and one of the Atlantic Avenue vehicles crashed on Roth Street. Investigators say people ran from the scene, and no suspects were caught.

Police say one other vehicle stolen from the Atlantic Avenue location was found abandoned.

Investigators are working to determine whether the thefts and carjacking are linked. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Location of crash

