ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are searching for a suspect who ran away after they crashed a stolen car on Freeland Street — sending one man to the hospital.

According to RPD, the driver of the stolen Chevy Trax ran a stop sign and then crashed into a Chevy Impala. The driver left the scene. A street sign and fence were damaged as well.

The driver of the Impala, a 56-year-old man, was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for minor injuries. He is currently in stable condition.

No suspects are in custody and anyone with information is asked to call 911.