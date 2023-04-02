ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Police Department officers were out in the community Sunday for an Easter event.

The festivities, hosted by R-Reality Rochester, featured pictures with the Easter Bunny as well as some more serious conversations.

Rochester police spoke with the kids and encouraged them to sign an Oath to Non-Violence.

Event organizers say the goal is to bring awareness to gun violence and families living in poverty.

“I think we’ve seen a lot of violence locally, nationally, pretty much worldwide and I think if we as a community can spread peace, love and just promote non-violence it’s going to really help the community,” R-Reality Rochester Broker and Owner Damaris Rivera told News 8.

Those at R-Realty Rochester say they try to host at least one community event a month and they offer a free buyer’s seminar for anyone looking to buy real estate.