ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local officer who got caught in a fight that ended with the suspect getting shot has been recognized as “Officer of the Month.”

The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund honored Officer Nicholas Vandemar as September’s Officer of the Month. The organization says Officer Vandemar’s actions and commitment to the community are courageous.

This stemmed from an incident towards the end of September when Officer Vandemar tried stopping a car as RPD investigated gunshots on Seventh Street. The vehicle took off and the officer gave chase.

The vehicle ended up crashing, but the chase continued on foot. The officer tried taking the suspect into custody in a backyard, but the suspect fought back. Attempts to stop the suspect with a taser were unsuccessful before the officer’s gun went off during the struggle. The suspect was hit in his upper body and was hospitalized. The officer was also taken to a hospital for upper body trauma.

“Officer Vandemar’s selfless dedication to upholding the highest standards of law enforcement exemplifies the resilience and valor exhibited by officers nationwide,” said CEO of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Bill Alexander. “His unwavering commitment to public safety and his extraordinary bravery in the face of danger make him a deserving recipient of the Officer of the Month award.”

The suspect, whom investigators identified as Jamie James, survived as officers at the scene provided medical attention. He now faces weapon and drug charges, as well as second-degree assault against an officer.