ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a motorcycle crash on St. Paul Street Saturday.

Police received additional information that the crash was a car versus a motorcycle and that the motorcyclist was down on the ground.

Authorities say, upon officer arrival they learned the actual location of the accident was just North of Norton Street on St. Paul Street.

Police say the driver of the motorcycle went to Strong Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

RPD says at this time no tickets have been issued and the cause of the accident is still under investigation.

The streets were blocked off temporarily but have since reopened in the area.