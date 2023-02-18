ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man remains at Strong Hospital for serious injuries following a shooting Friday night on Locust St., according to the Rochester Police Department.

RPD officers say they responded to Locust St. Friday night just after 11:15 p.m. for multiple ShotSpotter activations.

Upon their arrival, officers say they found evidence that gunshots had been fired in the area.

Following the beginning of their investigation, RPD officers say they located a man in his 40’s at the intersection of Smith St. and Verona St. They add their investigation shows the victim was shot on Locust St.

The victim, according to RPD, was taken to Strong Hospital where he is currently being treated for serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The RPD says they are still determining the circumstances that led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call 911.