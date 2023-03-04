ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was taken to Strong Hospital Saturday night after an altercation involving a hammer, according to the Rochester Police Department.

RPD says officers were called to an apartment located in the Riverview Manor Apartment building just before 7:15 p.m. Saturday for the report of an assault involving a hammer.

Upon their arrival, RPD officers say they located a 67-year-old Rochester man suffering from a laceration to the upper body.

Officers say the victim identified the suspect as his acquaintance. They add officers were not able to locate the acquaintance and are still continuing a search.

An investigation revealed an argument led up to the suspect striking the victim at least once in the upper body before he left the apartment building.

The victim was transported to Strong Hospital to receive treatment for his injury, which RPD says is non-life threatening.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call 911.