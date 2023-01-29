ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One man was taken into custody and eight people were detained from a home Sunday morning on Lexington Avenue and Tacoma Street after shots were fired in the area, according to the Rochester Police Department. (RPD)

RPD officers were in the area of Lexington Ave. and Lake Ave. Sunday morning when they heard shots nearby. Immediately following the heard gunshots, they received calls for shots in the area of Lexington Ave. and Tacoma St.

Upon their arrival to the 300 block of Lexington Ave., they found a man running away. The RPD says officers began to chase the man and were able to quickly take him into custody.

According to the RPD, a firearm was recovered that was close to the male.

The RPD adds the man who was taken into custody is a 53-year-old Rochester resident, and his name and charges are withheld at this time as their investigation continues.

While the man was being taken into custody, according to the RPD, officers were surrounding a residence that was believed to be involved in the shots fired. Their investigation revealed that eight people in the residence were called out and detained.

The RPD says that they were able to locate evidence of shots being fired in front of the gunfire, which left damage to the front of the house from gunfire. They add that no one inside the residence was injured.

According to the RPD, one of the eight people detained was found to have an outstanding warrant and was charged accordingly, while the other seven remaining people were released.

The area of Lexington Ave. and Tacoma St. has since reopened, and police are asking anyone with information, or who may have witnessed the event to call 911.