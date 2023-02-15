ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating after a man was shot late Tuesday night in the area of Ravine Avenue and Maryland Street.

RPD said that officers found a 22-year-old Rochester resident with at least one gunshot to his upper body. He was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are looking into the circumstances surrounding the shooting and they ask anyone with information on this incident to call 911.

The area of Ravine Ave. and Maryland St. was shut down but has since re-opened to all traffic.