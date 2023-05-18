ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was rushed into surgery after he was shot on Flint Street Thursday morning.

Rochester police say they responded to the end of Flint Street at 11 a.m. for the report of a man shot.

Upon their arrival, RPD says they found a man in his 20s suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the upper body. The man was then taken to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he was immediately rushed into surgery.

Doctors were able to determine that the victim’s injuries are non-life threatening at this time, according to Rochester police.

RPD says the shooting is currently investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.