ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department announced a person was found dead at Peace Village on Industrial Street on Thursday.

Officers said they found the unidentified man who appeared to be around 30 years old, in a shelter.

Investigators said that foul play doesn’t appear to be a factor in the man’s death, however, the investigation is still ongoing.

