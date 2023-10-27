ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man is charged with assault in connection to severe injuries to a three-year-old in September, according to the Rochester Police Department.

On September 20, RPD responded to Rochester General Hospital for a report of a severely injured three-year-old.

When they arrived to the hospital, officers learned a three-year-old had been brought to the emergency room at RGH who was suffering from severe burns and a significantly fractured leg.

According to RPD, the injuries were so serious in nature, that the child was transferred to the Golisano’s Children’s Hospital for further treatment.

Investigators were able to identify Shavar Canty, 30, as the person responsible for the child’s injuries. On October 26, the United States Marshal’s Task Force located Canty on Empire Boulevard. He was safely taken into custody, according to police.

RPD said at this time, it is alleged that while the victim was in the care of Canty, she received extensive burns and a fractured femur. It is also alleged that medical care was “unreasonably delayed.”

Canty is charged with assault in the first degree, as well as assault in the second degree.