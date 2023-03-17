ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department announced the arrest of a 32-year-old Rochester man on weapons charges Friday.

RPD says just before noon Thursday, the 911 center received a call for a domestic altercation that involved a firearm on Moulson Street.

According to RPD, once the United State Marshal’s Task Force found Bernard Gadson, they reported his location to responding officers.

Officers took the man into custody and recovered a loaded sawed off .22 caliber rifle, a machete, and a knife — which RPD says were all hidden in Gadson’s clothing.

Gadson is charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, as well as criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree. The latter charge, according to RPD, is based on Gadson being in possession of a firearm while having a previous criminal conviction.

The RPD says Gadson has three prior felony convictions including grand larceny in the third degree in 2018, with parole completion in 2022, as well as burglary in the first degree in 2009, and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree in 2007.

Gadson was taken to Monroe County jail and is expected to be arraigned Friday.