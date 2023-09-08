ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police launched an investigation on Arnett Boulevard after a child was sent to the hospital Thursday evening for injuries.

At around 10 p.m. that evening, RPD said that the kid was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital by his family for injuries. Police have not explained how he got injured or the severity of the injuries.

Details are limited at this time, but investigators said that a home on Arnett Boulevard is connected to the investigation. RPD had an area of Arnett Boulevard shut down for investigation.

RPD says that they will not be releasing any further information at the moment.

