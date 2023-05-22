ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department launched a community-driven recruitment campaign Monday morning to help achieve its recruitment goals.

RPD kicked off the campaign — known as “A Challenge and a Charge; A More Responsive Rochester” — to recruit one thousand applicants to take the police officers exam on September 9.

The goal of the program, according to RPD, is for the community to accept the program’s “Challenge,” “Charge,” and “Ask” to help achieve its goals. RPD describes these three points as follows:

The Challenge is RPD’s commitment to the campaign — to create a shared community policing model.

is RPD’s commitment to the campaign — to create a shared community policing model. The Charge is a community-driven movement to help RPD get applicants to sign up and take the exam. Police say they will discuss recruitment with members of the community within the upcoming months.

is a community-driven movement to help RPD get applicants to sign up and take the exam. Police say they will discuss recruitment with members of the community within the upcoming months. The Ask is for communities to partner with RPD to recruit more candidates.

According to RPD, the program is meant to broaden the campaign pool and to give residents of Rochester to learn more about its employment options.

“I don’t care how much planning law enforcement does. If we don’t have cooperation and participation from a citizen, it’s for naught,” said Keith Stith, RPD’s Deputy Chief of the Community Affairs Bureau. “So we definitely need the community to help us recruit qualified applicants.