A bicycle at the Police Unity Tour with a picture of the late Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz on the back (News 8 WROC/Eric Schedlbauer)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In honor of Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz, the Rochester Police Department kicked off the Police Unity Tour Friday morning.

According to the event’s website, the purpose of the Police Unity Tour is to raise awareness of police officers that are killed in the line of duty and to raise funds for the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial and Museum.

The bike tour begins with a ceremony at the Fallen Officers Memorial. The ceremony featured opening remarks from retired Captain Lynde M. Johnston, and additional remarks by Chief David Smith and Sheriff Todd Baxter.

More information about the Police Unity Tour can be found on the event’s website.

