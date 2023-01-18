ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department (RPD) is currently investigating two shootings that occurred within blocks of each other Tuesday night on Magee Ave and Arborwood Lane.

RPD officers responded to the 400 block of Magee Ave Tuesday night for reports of shots fired through the ShotSpotter.

Upon their arrival, officers found evidence that gunshots had been fired in that area and an occupied home — with three adults and a child — had been shot at multiple times.

According to the Rochester Police Department, none of those in the home were injured.

Later that evening, while investigating the Magee Ave incident, officers heard more gunshots from a few blocks away. By using the ShotSpotter activation, officers arrived at the 300 block of Arborwood Lane where an apartment window had been shot at.

The female who was in the apartment at the time of this shooting was not injured, according to the RPD.

The RPD says no suspects are in custody for either shooting, and anyone with information is encouraged to call 911. They add they are still investigating whether or not the two incidents are related.