ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department confirmed to News 8 Sunday afternoon that they are currently investigating an incident involving a stolen dog.

The incident took place in the area of Ridgeway Avenue and Lake Avenue where a dog was stolen from its owner.

RPD officers say they spoke to the victim Sunday morning and will continue to follow up.

News 8 has reached out to owner of the dog and is awaiting a response.

Details are limited at this time.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.