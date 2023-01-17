ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department (RPD) is currently investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday morning on Ridgeway Ave.

The RPD says shortly before 1:15 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired and a victim leaving the area at the 400 block of Ridgeway Ave.

Upon their arrival, RPD officers say they were able to find evidence that the shots were fired, as well as damage to an unoccupied vehicle that was shot at.

Shortly after, officers were able to locate the suspected vehicle that was involved in the incident one block away on Knickerbocker Ave. Officers detained a 28-year-old male city resident who was trying to enter the vehicle after he saw the officers.

The RPD says while they were detaining the possible shooting suspect, conflict began between the officers and the male suspect — who was quickly taken into custody without further incident.

Officers add that they did find a firearm in the vehicle, and charges are still being determined at this time.

No injuries were reported to police as a result of the shooting, according to the RPD.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call 911.