ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man is dead from injuries sustained after being shot by an RPD officer, according to police.

Officers with the Rochester Police Department were called to a home on Murray Street near Otis Street early Sunday morning.

The 911 caller reported a man with a gun in the area. When police arrived, they were able to locate the suspect.

RPD said at some point, the suspected introduced a firearm. After this, according to the RPD, an officer shot at the suspect. The suspect was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The other officers who responded to the scene were not injured while responding to the incident.

Details are limited at this time. Police say a firearm was recovered from the scene. This is a developing story and will be updated when further information becomes available.

The area of Murray Street and Otis Street remains closed at this time.