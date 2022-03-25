ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a shooting on Kosciusko street Friday night.

According to authorities, RPD officers were alerted to a gunshot victim that had been dropped off at Rochester General Hospital around 9:19 p.m.

Authorities say the victim is an 18-year-old city resident with at least one gunshot wound to the upper body. His condition is unknown at this time.

Police say part of Kosciusko Street is blocked off, from Hudson Avenue to North Street while they investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.