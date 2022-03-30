ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred around 7:15 p.m. near Superior Street Wednesday night.

According to authorities, officers responded to Superior and Judson Street for shots fired and information that a 21-year-old Rochester resident was shot. The officers were able to provide life saving measures.

Police say the victim sustained at least one gunshot to the upper body and is at Strong Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 911.