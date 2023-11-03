ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Police are currently investigating what led up to the death of a one-year-old in an apartment Thursday.

Officers said they responded to an apartment building at 10 Manhattan Square Park at around 5:30 p.m. for the report of an unresponsive child.

When emergency services arrived on scene, they found a one-year-old child dead inside of the apartment. Rochester Police note there were no signs of blunt force trauma to the child.

The Major Crimes Sections Special Victims Unit is working with investigators, as well as awaiting a determination from the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office regarding the cause and manner of the death.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.