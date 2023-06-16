UPDATE: According to the Rochester Police Department, the suspicious death that occurred in the area of Akron Street and Heinrich Street has been ruled a suicide.

Officers said that they originally received a report that a person was shot and they believed the incident was suspicious before they confirmed it to be a suicide. No further details will be released at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a suspicious death on Heinrich Street Friday morning.

RPD currently has the area blocked off with police cars and tape. A News 8 crew says that the medical examiner arrived on scene to investigate the death.

RPD is on scene at Heinrich St investigating what I’ve been told by them is a suspicious death. They are waiting for the ME to arrive on scene for further analysis. Call came in around 5 AM. @News_8 #roc pic.twitter.com/6V2q6Iq8MU — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) June 16, 2023

