ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police announced they are investigating the death of a man found in the area of Hudson Avenue and Norton Street after midnight Thursday.

RPD said they received the report of an injured man in the area. When they arrived, they found him dead behind a vacant building.

According to investigators, the man’s death appears suspicious. It is currently unclear how he died.

RPD’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating the incident and anyone with information is asked to call 911.

