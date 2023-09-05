ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was arrested on weapons charge after a car crash on Humboldt Street early Tuesday morning, according to the Rochester Police Department.

RPD says that after 1:30 a.m., they spotted a car driving illegally. They tried stopping the car, but it drove off and then crashed into a tree. No injuries were reported.

Police said the driver of the car, who was the only one inside, got out and ran off. He was arrested shortly after. Officers said a shotgun and ammo were recovered during the investigation.

27-year-old Maalique Milford has been arrested and charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. The charge comes from his possession of the firearm along with his prior conviction of second-degree burglary.

Police added that Milford is currently on parole for the burglary charge. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Stay with News 8 WROC as we continue to update this developing story.